The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Co. for Circleview Rd. beginning at 636 Circleview Rd. to Cadence Court.
l Raleigh County PSD for customers of Egeria.
l Raleigh County PSD for customers of Odd Westview.
Karen "Diane" Lunsford, 72, of Quinwood, passed away early Monday morning, May 10, 2021 at Summersville Medical Center. Born on January 25, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Earl Harris and Virginia Sears Harris. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Shel…
Victor Gary Carroll, 74, of Daniels, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021. A funeral liturgy will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021 at St. Francis DeSales Catholic Church with Very Rev. Paul Wharton, V.F. officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10:30 a.m. until service time. The fam…
Carole Sue Paynter, 74, of Cyclone, died May 9, 2021, CAMC General, Charleston, WV. Service 1 pm Wednesday, May 12, Chapel of Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco. Burial Palm Memorial Gardens, Matheny. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home.
Charles Junior Pittman age 80 of Sophia, WV passed away Saturday May 8, 2021. Visit www.roseandquesenberry.net for service details. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.
Norma Jean Doss Stumbo, age 81 of Cool Ridge, WV formerly of Egeria, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday May 8, 2021. She was born on March 24, 1940 in Man, WV, and was the daughter of the late Fred R. Doss and Geneva Pearl "Sally" Graham Doss. She was preceded in death by her husband …