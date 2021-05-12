The following boil water orders have been lifted:

l Beckley Water Co. for Circleview Rd. beginning at 636 Circleview Rd. to Cadence Court.

l Raleigh County PSD for customers of Egeria.

l Raleigh County PSD for customers of Odd Westview.

 

