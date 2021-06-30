The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Danese PSD for Rt. 31, Danese, due to pressure drop due to maintenance.
l WV American Water for customers on Miller Ridge Rd. in Hico, due to a main break on a 6” line on Miller Ridge Rd.
l Ronceverte Water for customers of Ronceverte and Main Tank, due to a line being tied into new ones.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Co. for McClure St. in Beckley.