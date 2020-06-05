The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Beckley Water Company for Morris Rd. in Prosperity from the intersection of Skylark Lane to the intersection of Roslyn St., due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water.
Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l l l
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Company for Pinto Dr. and Pluto Dr. in Beckley.