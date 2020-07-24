The following boil water advisory has been issued:
l WV American Water for customers in the Scarbro Loop area remains in effect, including Scarbro Loop, Blossom Road, Dequasie Lane, Whitlow Lane, Wingrove Hill Road, Fourth Street, Park Street, Calico Lane, Sizemore Lane, Hailee Lane, Sweetwood Lane, Chestnut Hill Farm Road, Old Farm Road, Stover Hollow Road, Scarbro Hill Road, White Oak Hill Road, Oliver Road, Ward Avenue, Walnut Road, Red Bird Lane, and Willow Lane, due to a water main break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.