The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Page-Kincaid PSD for North Page, Ingram Branch to Robson
I Beckley Water Company for Blueroom Road area of Midway and Valley View Street area and Ballard Street and all adjacent side streets
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l l l
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Company for Dry Hill Road to South Sand Branch Road including all side roads
I Beckley Water Company for Daniels Elementary to Grandview Road including all side streets
I Nettie and Leivasy PSD for Lost Road, Cavalier Road. Blackberry Lane and Neva Road
I Town of Meadow Bridge for Meadow Bridge