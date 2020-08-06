The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l WV American Water for customers in the Allman St. area of Oak Hill, including all unnamed side streets, Union Loop, Drennen Lane, Lois Lane, Briarwood Trailer Park, and a portion of Summerlee Rd., due to a main break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l l l
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Co. for Nimitz Ave. in Beckley.
l City of Gary PSD for Gary customers.
l Beckley Water Co. for WV Rt. 3 in Eccles beginning at the intersection of Fortuna Rd. westbound to the end of the Beckley Water CO. system, and all side streets within this area.