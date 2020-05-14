The following boil water advisory has been issued:
l Beckley Water Company for Loflin, Wiley and Fink streets in the Mabscott area due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water advisory has been lifted:
l West Virginia American Water for Elm Streeet, the 1200-1300 blocks of Terrace Street and the 1100 block of Walnut Street in Hinton.