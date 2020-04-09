The following boil water advisory has been issued:
l Green Valley Glenwood PSD for the Mercer Mall Road from Mead Tractor to Airport Road, , due to main line break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l WV American Water for Summit Street area of Princeton, including Bud Ave., Bud St., and Hillside Dr. in Princeton.
l Beckley Water Co. for Ford Street in Beckley.
l Raleigh County Public Service District for customers of Arnett.