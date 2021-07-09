The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Beckley Water Company for Williams St. due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following orders have been lifted:
l Town of Oceana for their customers.
l Raleigh County PSD for Clear Creek customers.
l WV American Water for customers on Laurel Creek Rd. from Rt. 19 to Payne Rd., Payne Rd., Huddleston Rd., Fayette Hills Dr. (Apartment Complex), Hill Manor Dr. (Apartment Complex), Parsons Lane and Rivermen Rd. The Fresnius Dialysis Center was not affected.