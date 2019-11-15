The following boil water
advisories have been issued:
l Beckley Water Company for Glenview Road, including all side streets from the intersection with Robert C. Byrd Dr. to the intersection with Lon Fink Place; including Lon Fink Place and all side streets, including Brethren Church Rd. from the intersection of Glenview Rd. to the intersection with Mapleview Dr., and all side streets, due to a broken main line.
WV American Water for Muse Lane, Garland St., Tansy Place, Davis Lane, Damewood Ave., Gott St., 900-1015 blocks of Low Gap Rd., East Dr., Charlotte St., Edwards Ave., Dogwood Lane, Glen Dr., Basin Place, Canyon Ave., East Canyon Ave., 135-154 Glacier Lane, Downy Place, Humboldt Lane, Hillcrest Dr., Fairfield Place, Grandview Dr., and Grandview Place in Princeton, due to a main break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l l l
The following boil water
orders have been lifted:
l