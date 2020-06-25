The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l WV American Water for customers on the following streets in Princeton: 1700-4012 West Main St., Tutor Place, Tracy St., Pershing Place, Honaker Ave., Rock Barn Ave., Bailey St., 424 Sparkle St., Mahood Ave. and New Hope Rd. from West Main St. to Elmer Ave. in Princeton, due to a water main break.
I Raleigh County PSD for Arnett, Horse Creek to and including lower Walhonde, due to a main line break.
WV American Water for customers on Wonderland Rd., Sexton Rd., Fedukovich Rd. and the Ace Adventures Complex in Gatewood, due to a main break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.