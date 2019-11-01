The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Beckley Water Company for Ridge Park Drive, all side streets, Foothill Drive and all side streets, Old Eccles Road and all side streets from the intersection of Arrow Lane to the intersection of Burning Tree Drive, including Arrow Lane and Burning Tree Drive, for a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.