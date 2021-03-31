Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Rain likely. High 59F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow expected.