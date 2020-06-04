The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l WV American Water for customers on Ramsey St., Russell Terrace, Russel St., Duhring St., Tazewell St., South Mercer St. between Randolph Terrace and Bluefield/Princeton Ave., Rogers St. between S. Mercer St. and Tyler St. in Bluefield, due to a valve repair.
l Beckley Water Co. for Pinto Dr. and Pluto Dr. in Beckley, due to a broken main line.
l Beckley Water Co. for Morris Rd. in Prosperity, from the intersection of SKylark Lane to the intersection of Roslyn St., due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.