The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l WV American Water for customers on Rocklick Road, Rocklick School Road, Menefee Hill Road, Rainey Hollow, Beaver Road, McCoy Ridge, Francks Ponderosa, Minden Road, Concho Road and Ace Adventure Park Properties, Thurbon Road, Poff Road and Tyree Land Road in Minden, due to a main break due to a vehicle hitting a fire hydrant.
I Nettie Leivasy PSD for Nettie from the Go Mart intersection to Erie Lane on Nettie Leivasy Road including Bailes Road, Alderson Road and Dorsey Road, due to a main line being repaired.
I Cool Ridge-Flat Top PSD for Mt. Creek Drive and Water Lane, Cool Ridge, due to a water problem, causing contamination of the water.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water order hasbeen lifted:
l Beckley Water Co. for Brethren Church Road to the end of Rt. 54, including all side streets.