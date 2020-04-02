Jonathan Randall Miller, 37, of Hump Mountain, Lockbridge, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicular accident. Born September 17, 1982, in Beckley, he was the son of Dale and Brenda Smith Miller of Lockbridge. Jonathan was a 2001 graduate of Meadow Brid…
Fern Joyce Flanagan Holland of Dawson, passed away on Tuesday, March 31st, 2020. Mrs. Holland was born June 18, 1929 in Fayette County to Herbert Winfred Flanagan and Dorothy F. Ford. Preceding Mrs. Holland in death are her husband of 62 years, Robert Holland; three brothers, Horace, Everett…
Hollie, 68, of Oceana, died March 29, at UK Medical Center, Lexington, KY. Private funeral service for immediate family. Burial, Palm Memorial Gardens, Matheny, WV. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco.
Dorothy Elizabeth Hines was born on January 18, 1923 in Zenith, WV, and passed away on March 31, 2020 in Cool Ridge, WV, at the age of 97. Dorothy is preceded in death by her late husband of 35 years, Ralph Hines; her parents Jonathan and Neva (Harvey) Martin; grandson Tim Elliott; and 7 sib…