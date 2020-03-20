The following boil water advisory has been issued:
l WV American Water for the Platt Street area in Fayetteville, including Windsor Street, Grace Street, Janutolo Drive, Francesca Street, Allen Street, and WV Maple from Laurel Street to Lively Street in Fayetteville; due to a broken valve.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water order has been lifted:
l Lester Municipal Water for Lester customers.