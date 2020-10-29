The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Brenton PSD, Wyoming County for customers of Brenton PSD.
Tropical storm conditions likely. Periods of rain. High 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Cloudy with periods of light rain. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: October 29, 2020 @ 4:02 am
Drema Kay Bolen, 75, of Beckley passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Born January 21, 1945 in Helen, WV, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Edith Hand Tackett. Drema was a homemaker and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Basil W…
Juanita June Lilly age 85 of Harper, WV passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.
Arminta "Minnie", 85, of Curtis, died October 22, at home. Service 1 pm Thursday, October 29, the Curtis Missionary Baptist Church, Curtis. Burial Gibson Cemetery, Curtis. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco, WV.