The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Beckley Water Co. from Circle View Drive to Upper Sandlick Road and Eccles, including all side streets, due to a broken main line.
I Beckley Water Co. for Fairview Avenue and Dexter Avenue in the Harper Road area of Beckley, due to scheduled outage for line improvements.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Co. for Florida Avenue in Beckley, including Christopher Drive, from the intersection of Pinewood Drive to the intersection of Florida Avenue
I Green Valley-Glenwood Public Service District for customers of the Bulltail System.