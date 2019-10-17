The following boil water
advisories have been issued:
l Raleigh County PSD for Airport System, Floyd Worley Rd. to and including Grandview State Park, because of main line break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water
orders have been lifted:
l Raleigh County PSD for Orchard Hill Rd. to Cherryhills