The following boil water
advisories have been issued:
l WV American Water for Rosedale Trailer Park in Oak Hill, including Trump Street, due to a water main break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water
orders have been lifted:
l Richwood Water Department for the City of Richwood Water System, including Oakford Ave., East Main St. and East Walnut.
I WV American Wataer for Athens Road in Princeton, including customers on Hobbs Place, Dingess St., 1000-1500 Athens Rd. in Princeton.