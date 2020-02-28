The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l WV American Water for customers of 529-1150 Beeson Road, Donahue Street, Gillenwater Lane, Teacher Way, Lupine Lane, Eastview Way, Kinser Road, 448-1139 Pocosin Fork Road, Basket Road, Bicknel Flats Road, Concept Place, Lockwood Road, Evening Shade Lane, Tuxedo Road, Holston Avenue and Retirement Lane in Lashmeet, due to a main break.
l City of Mount Hope for Turkey Knob; due to line break.
l WV American Water for customers on Halls Ridge Road and all side streets in Princeton, due to a water main break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water.
Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.