The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Rainelle Water Department for customers of Rainelle.
I Raleigh County Public Service District for customers of Arnett.
Ovella L. Loebs, 75, passed away on June 16, 2020. She is the beloved wife of William Loebs Jr, loving mother of Jacqueline A. Loebs and William C. Loebs, loving grandmother of Liam C. Loebs. Survivors also include her siblings Janice Fox ( Hobert ), Bonnie Ward ( Mark), Patricia Harvey, Aud…
[br]RUPERT [ndash] Drema Gail Sanford Bowles, 76, of Rupert passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at her home following a long illness. Born on May 25, 1944 in Rainelle, she was the daughter of Theda Ferrice Surbaugh Sanford and the late Elmer Sanford. In addition to her father, she is prece…
Rickey Lee, 60, of Matheny, died Sunday June 28, Bowers Hospice House, Beckley. Service 1 pm Friday July 3, Matheny Church of God. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco.