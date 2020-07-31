The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Nettie-Leivasy PSD in Canvas on Route 39, from Ward Rd. cut-off to Canvas Post Office, and including all side roads, also from Ward Rd. cut-off on Route 39 toward Nettie to 5184 Canvas-Nettie Rd., due to a main line break.
l Nettie-Leivasy PSD for all of Groves Road including all side roads on Groves Road, due to a main line break.
l Beckley Water Co. for west bound side of Harper Rd., beginning at the intersection of Lakeview Dr. and ending at the intersection of Old Turnpike Rd., including all side streets off the west bound side of this section of Harper Rd., due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice.
Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l l l
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l WV American Water for Red Star Rd. area of Hilltop/Oak Hill, including Red Star A Rd., Red Star B Rd., Holly Lane, and all other small branches off of Red Star Rd.