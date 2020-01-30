The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Beckley Water Company for Hull Street from Berry St. to East Prince St., including adjacent side streets, also Temple St. from Stansbury Court to Nebraska Ave., including adjacent side streets, interrupted Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., due to improvements to the water system.
l WV American Water for a planned outage Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for customers in the Gatewood Ave. area in Oak Hill, Gatewood Ave. from Main St. to Roberts Ave., Patterson Ave., Blackburn St., Bunch St., White St., Anderson St., Neely St. and surrounding areas.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water
orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Company for Sweeneysburg area from 701 Sweeneysburg Rd. to the end of the system at Spruce Mountain Rd., including all side streets and Range Rd. and all side streets.
l WV American Water for 21st. Ave., 100-400 blocks of Hidden Valley Dr., 200 block of 21st. St., 300 block of 22nd. St. and 400-421 23rd. St. in Oak Hill.