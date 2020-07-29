The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l WV American Water for the Red Star Road area in Hilltop/Oak Hill, including Red Star A Rd., Red Star B Rd., Holly Lane, and all other small branches off of Red Star Rd., due to a main water break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water.
Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice.
Boiling helps kill bacteria and other organisms in the water.