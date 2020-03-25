The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Athens Water System for Melrose Square, customers from up Eads Mill Road to top of hill, Old Athens Road, Simmons Circle, Pendleton Acres, Yorkshire Lane, due to water main leak.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Nettie and Leivasy PSD for Bailes Road in Nettie.
l WV American Water for Platt Street area in Fayetteville, including Platt St., Windsor St., Grace St., Janutolo Dr., Francesca St., Allen St. and WV Maple from Laurel St. to Lively St. in Fayetteville.