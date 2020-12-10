The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Beckley Water Company for Boblett Hill Rd. in Stanaford, due to improvements made to the system.
l Nettie Leivasy PSD for Rt. 39, Canvas, from 49 Ward Rd. cutoff to Canvas Post Office at 102 Oakwood Dr., including Brookfield Estates and side roads, due to a main line water leak repair.
l Richwood Water for Oakford Ave. and Upper Oakford Ave. from Oak St. to the top, due to a water leak.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice.
Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l l l
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Company for Flat Top Rd. beginning at South and Mills Rd. southbound along Flat Top Rd., to the end of the Beckley Water Company system on Blue Jay 6 Rd., including all side streets off of this section of Flat Top Rd., including South and Mills Rd. and all side streets and Blue Jay 6 and all side streets. This includes East Whitby Rd. and all side streets off of East Whitby Rd.