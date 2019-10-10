The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Beckley Water Company for U.S. Rt. 16 to Old Mill Village and Old Eccles Road including all side streets
l RMS PSD for Glenfork Hollow from booster station to the ends of Left and Right Fork
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following orders have been lifted:
l Nettie and Leivasy PSD for Lost Rd., Cavilier Rd., Blackberry Lane, Neva Rd.