The following boil water
advisories have been issued:
l Beckley Water Co. for Boblett Hill Rd. in Piney View, due to a broken main line.
I Rupert Water Department for Anjean Road, from F St. on Anjean Rd. to the end of the system at the old Laurel Lodge property, due to a water line leak.
I City of Gary for Rt. 103 near Cleaning Belt Plant line, due to a line break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water
orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Co. for Lucas Dr., Beckley, from junction of Pikeview Dr. to and including Michigan Ave. and all side streets.
I WV American Water for customers in the Town of Ansted, including Rich Creek Rd., Logtown Rd., White Row, Boalt St., Coke Oven Hollow Rd., Layton St., Nutter St., Warren St., Westlake Rd., Bryant Lane, Edge St., Smithson St., McClung St., Cashion St., Ross St., Randall St., Skaggs St., Buckland St., Jones St. and Hoffman Lane.
I Danese PSD for customers of Danese.