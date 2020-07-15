The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Beckley Water Co. for the 900 block of Hartley Ave., including Gregory St. up to the 400 block, due to a broken main line.
l Armstrong/Deepwater PSD for Powellton, above the booster station due to a main water leak.
l City of Mount Hope for old Beckley Road and Main St., due to a 4 inch line brake.
l Pineville Municipal Water Works for Rt. 10 River Road, from 911 Center to end of system on River Road, due to a main line break near 911 Center.
l Beckley Water Co. for Sullivan Road from the intersection of Covington Drive to the intersection of Carl Vest Road, due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.