The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Big Bend PSD for Big Bend.
I Cool Ridge Flat Top PSD for Farley Branch to Streeter and Farley Branch going south on U.S. 19 to town of Flat Top.
I Beckley Water Co. for Ritter Drive from Violet Lane to Trump Street, including all adjacent side streets, including C&O Road and Grandview Road, and all side streets to the end of Beckley Water Co. system.
l Beckley Water Co. for Cabell Heights Road from Primrose Lane to Wickham Road, including all adjacent and side streets, Wickham Road from Cabell Heights Road to and including Davis Farm Road, Jessup Lane, Quincy Drive and Don Street.
I WV American Water for customers in the Old Lashmeet Road area of Lashmeet, Delp Place, Barn Court, Dishner Road and McBride Way in Lashmeet.
I WV American Water for Shelter Road area of Beckwith, between Nugen Cemetery to Dempsey Road, Cassidy Branch, Kendall Hill, and Shakedown Street, due to damage to an air relief valve.