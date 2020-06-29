The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Beckley Water Co. for all of Stovers Fork Road in MacArthur, including all side streets off Stovers Fork Road, due to a broken main line.
I Raleigh County Public Service District for Arnett and Dry Creek Hollow, due to a main line break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
Nettie Leivasy PSD for Ward Road, from 4186 Ward Road to Brocks Bridge, including side roads, Groves Road, Chapman Road, Groves Ford Road, old State Route, McCue Road, due to a main line being repaired.
I WV American Water for customers in the Wythe Avenue area of Bluefield, including Fulton Street, the 400-600 blocks of Albemarle Street, the 600 block of Rockbridge Street, and the 600 block of Pearl Street, due to a main break.
I Town of Oceana Municipal Water for Kopper Kettle Hill on Route 85, Oceana, due to a main line break.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l WV American Water for customers on Red Star Road and all side streets, Red Star A Road, Red Star B Road, and Holly Lane in Hilltop.
I Summersville Water for City of Summersville, 507 Gauley River Road.
I Beckley Water Co. for 134 Hunter Ridge Road to 221 Hunter Ridge Road, in the North Sand Branch area.