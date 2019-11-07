Boil water notices 3 hrs ago The following boil water orders have been lifted: l Cool Ridge Flat Top PSD for Cherry Creek end of Blue Jay 6 out to W. Whitby and E. Whitby Road. l WVAWC New River Regional for Oyler Ave. area in Oak Hill. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Local Boil Hydrography W. Whitby E. Whitby Road Cherry Creek Blue Jay Order Cool Ridge Flat Top LATEST PHOTOS To view or purchase photos, visit photos.register-herald.com. COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Michael 'Huff' Harford Michael 'Huff' Harford, 41, of Sullivan Road, passed away Oct. 31. Friends 11 to noon Saturday at the Family Worship Center, Beckley, followed by a memorial service. Michael Lee Furrow Russell Linwood Gross III Mary Elizabeth Shrewsbery Mr. Douglas Smith NEWSLETTER WEEKLY POLL Who gets your vote for Register-Herald Prep Football Player of the Week? You voted: Noah Brown Atticus Goodson Hunter Claypool Drew Clark Caleb Bower Marion Lawson Vote View Results Back PODCAST Podcast: Saturday Morning Quarterbacks Jan 14, 2018 LATEST PHOTOS To view or purchase photos, visit photos.register-herald.com. TWITTER Follow @register_heraldTweets by Register_Herald