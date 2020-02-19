The following boil water
advisories have been issued
l WV American Water for 600 block of Albemarle St. in Bluefield, due to main break.
l Beckley Water Company for 701 Sweeneysburg Rd. to the end of the system, including all side streets, due to a broken main line.
l Pax Water Company for all Pax Water Company customers, due to issuance of a boil water advisory from the providing water system, Beckley Water Company.
l Raleigh County Public Service District for Clear Creek, due to Beckley Water main line break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water
orders have been lifted
l McDowell County PSD for customers of Cucumber, WV.
l McDowell County PSD for customers of Tidewater, WV.