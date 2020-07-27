The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l WV American Water for customers in Scarbro, Scarbro Loop, Blossom Road, Dequasie Lane, Whitlow Lane, Wingrove Hill Road, Fourth Street, Park Street, Calico Lane, Sizemore Lane, Hailee Lane, Sweetwood Lane, Chestnut Hill Farm Road, Old Farm Road, Stover Hollow Road, Scarbro Hill Road, White Oak Hill Road, Oliver Road, Ward Avenue, Walnut Road, Red Bird Lane, and Willow Lane.
I WV American Water for customers in the Judge's Court/Gatewood Road area in Fayetteville, including Pleasant View Road and all side roads, Gatewood Road from the Pleasant View intersection to the Bennett Lane intersection, Riner Dairy Road, Elverton Road, Browns Road, Wickline Road, Craigs Branch Road, Fox Lane, Laurel Lane, Summit Drive, Holley Drive, Judge's Court, Jarrett Court and Bird Lane.
I Beckley Water Company for Clyde Street in Beckley.
I Cool Ridge-Flat Top PSD for Mt. Creek Drive and Water Lane in the Cool Ridge area.
I Nettie Leivasy PSD for customers of Nettie-Leivasy, from the GoMart intersection to Fairview Cemetery, including all side roads, and from the Go Mart intersection to Delaware Drive, including all side roads.