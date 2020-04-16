The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l WV American Water for a few customers in the Wendell Drive area of Fayetteville, including Paris Place and Grafton Lane in Fayetteville, due to a water main upgrade project.
I Raleigh County PSD for Slab Fork, entire water system, due to main line break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water order has been lifted:
l City of Mount Hope Water System.