The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Raleigh County PSD for Odd, due to Cool Ridge PSD main line break.
l WV American Water for customers on Old Lashmeet Rd., Delp Place, Barn Court, Dishner Rd. and McBride Way in Lashmeet, due to upgrades made to local water storage tank.
l Nettie-Leivasy PSD for The Lane only off of Ward Rd. in Canvas, due to line work.
l Danese PSD for Crickmer near Martin Farm Rd., due to main line break.
l Raleigh County PSD for Egeria, due to Cool Ridge PSD main line break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l WV American Water for customers in the Maple Ave. area in Fayetteville, including West Maple Ave. from the intersection of Lively St. to Jobe Rd., Francesca St., Grace St., Windsor Lane, Platt St., S. Lee Addition, S. Lee St., Ryan Dr., Grafton Lane, Paris Place, Wendell Dr., Maple Lane, Talbert Rd., Jay St., Alexis Hope Lane and Jobe Rd
l Beckley Water Co. for Phase 1 of Orchard Woods in Crab Orchard, including Orchard Woods Dr. and all adjacent side streets.
l Big Bend PSD for Big Bend customers.