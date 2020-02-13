The following boil water
advisories have been issued:
l WV American Water for Cemetery Lane area in Montgomery Heights, including: Cemetery Lane, Deepwater Mountain Rd., Montgomery Heights Church Rd, Mountain Side Lane and Deepwater Subdivision in Montgomery Heights, due to treatment issues at the Armstrong Water Treatment plant.
l WV American Water for customers in the Napoleon Lane area of Princeton, Napoleon Lane, Valor Court and Trove Place in Princeton, due to main water break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.`