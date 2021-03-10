The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Beckley Water Co. for Maple Fork Road and all side streets off of Maple Fork Road beginning at the intersection of WV Route 16 to the intersection of Burn Bowyer Road. Including Addison Lane off of Maple Fork Road, WV Route 16 and Burn Bowyer Road are not affected by this advisory. Notice due to a broken main line.
l Beckley Water Co. for Adkins Street in Beckley, due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Pineville Municipal Water Works for their customers.