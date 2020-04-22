The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Green Valley-Glenwood PSD (Bulltail Plant) for Mercer Mall Road from the mall to Meades Tractor on Mercer Mall Road, due to a water main line leak.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l WV American Water for customers in Fayetteville, including Kaymoor Rd., Jasper Rd., Newton Rd., Indigo Ridge Rd., Hess Rd., Hayden Rd., Homestead Lane, Redbud Rd., Gatewood Rd. between Tank Hill Rd. to Pleasant View Rd., and all relevant side streets.