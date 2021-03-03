The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Raleigh County PSD for customers of Arnett, Dry Creek Road only, due to main line leak due to DOH.
l Pineville Municipal Water Works for Sycamore Ave./RD Bailey Highway, from Sycamore Ave., Ramey, Glover and Wyoming to end of the system, due to a main line leak near 287 Sycamore Ave.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.