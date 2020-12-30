The following boil water
advisories have been issued:
l WV American Water for customers on 2nd St. and Glendale Ave. in Oak Hill, due to a main break.
I Raleigh County PSD for customers at Rhodell, due to a water main line break.
I WV American Water has expanded the precautionary boil water advisory to include customers in the Ambrose Lane area of Princeton, including Elmore Rd., Mars Dr., Venus Dr., Planet Dr., Comfort Court, Ambrose Lane form the Elmore Rd./Meadow Field Lane intersection to Star Dr., Deer Mountain Dr., Antler Lane, Spike Lane, Bambi Place, and Fawn Lane, due to a main break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
