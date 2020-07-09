Boil water notices have been issued for:
l Glen View Road in Crab Orchard, including Brethren Church Road, Orchard Woods Drive and all side streets.
l Grandview Road from the intersection of 4H Lake Road to the end of the Beckley Water Company system including all side streets off this section of Grandview Road.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
A boil water notice has been lifted for Sweeneysburg Road from the intersection of Seahurst Drive to the end of the Beckley Water System including all side streets.