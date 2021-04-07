The following boil water advisory has been issued:
l Beckley Water Company for West Neville Street, Beckley, beginning at 902 West Neville St. and ending at 1010 West Neville St. This only affects the westbound side of this section of West Neville St., included are Adkins St., Reservoir Rd., Campbell St., Hill St. and Combs St., due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms that may be in the water.