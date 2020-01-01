The following
boil water advisory
has been issued:
l Raleigh County PSD for Airport, from Silver Peak Avenue to and including Grandview Park, due to main line break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water
order has been lifted:
l Nettie Leivasy PSD