The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Beckley Water Co. for Robert C. Byrd Dr. from 4245 Robert C. Byrd Dr. to 4303 Robert C. Byrd Dr., only customers on the southbound side of Robert C. Byrd Dr., due to a broken main line valve.
l Page-Kincaid PSD for the entire water system, due to a leak causing very low tank levels.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l WV American Water for customers on Scarbro Rd., Persinger Rd., 1st St., 4th St., Park St., Calico Lane, Sizemore Lane, Wingrove Hill Rd. in Scarbro.