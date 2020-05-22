The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l WV American Water for customers on Dakota Dr., Mockingbird Lane, Church View Court, Ward Rd., Plum Orchard Lake Rd., Whitlow Lane, Painter Rd., White Oak Farm Dr. in Scarbro, due to a pipe repair.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.