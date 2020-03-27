The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l WV American Water for customers in the St. Clair Avenue area of Oak Hill, including Hunter Street, St. Clair Avenue, Gray Street, Burkholder Avenue, Warren Avenue, Lamont Street, Roman Avenue, Duncan Avenue, Weaver Street, Trump Avenue, Clarence Drive, Sanford Street, Mankin Avenue, Wade Street and Hill Street, all in Oak Hill, due to the repair of a fire hydrant.
I WV American Water for customers in the Beckley Road area of Spanishburg, including Gardner Road, Kegley River Road, Moore Hollow Road, Baker Lane, Sesame Street, Ruble Avenue, Miller Street, Maxey Road, Peaceful Valley Road, Rich Creek Road, Lusk Hollow Road, Pappaw Lane, Bluestone View Avenue, Nubbins Ridge Road, Moye Lane, Gaslight Road, Maxwell Lane, Horner Lane, Mill Dam Road, Brook Branch Road, Walker Hollow Road, Wolf Creek Road and 6600-12540 Beckley Road in Spanishburg, due to a main break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l l l
The following boil water order hasbeen lifted:
l Athens Water Department for the town of Athens.