The following boil water advisories have been issued
l Beckley Water Company for Ford St. in Beckley, due to a broken main line.
l WV American Water for the Summit St. area of Princeton, including Bud Ave., Bud St. and Hillside Dr. in Princeton, due to a water main break.
l Raleigh County PSD for water problem at Airport, from 324 to 664 Pike Dr., including Musick Lane, due to a main line break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.